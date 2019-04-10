Easy Ways to Refresh Your Home for Spring With Andrea Stanford of Society6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The General Manager for Society6 Andrea Stanford joined us live with easy and affordable ways to refresh your home for spring. Society6 is home to hundreds of thousands of artists from around the globe, uploading and selling their original works as 30+ premium consumer goods from art prints to throw blankets and more. They create, Society6 produces and fulfills, and every purchase pays an artist. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media @Society6.