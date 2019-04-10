Frank Buckley Interviews: Katelyn Ohashi, UCLA Gymnast

Katelyn Ohashi is a gymnast who competes for UCLA. She finished the 2018 season ranked No. 1 in the nation in floor exercise and is the NCAA floor exercise co-champion. A video capturing Katelyn performing a perfect 10 in a floor exercise routine in January 2019 went viral, and her unabashed joy during that routine captured the imagination of people around the world.

During this podcast, Katelyn talks about that performance and the importance of her team and her coaches. She reveals how she’d left gymnastics years before after an injury left her Olympic dreams shattered, shares some of her spoken word poetry, and she discusses her plans for the future.