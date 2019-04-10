LAPD Officer Ken Lew on Starting Organization That Helps Families in Need

Posted 5:38 PM, April 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:44PM, April 10, 2019

After patrolling the streets of Los Angeles for more than two decades, Officer Ken Lew saw a lot of families and crime victims in need. In 2014 he decided to start a nonprofit organization to help out those families.

Badge of Heart has provided food, clothing, housing assistance and baby essentials to families.

The organization is also hosting its first BBQ event Sunday to raise funds for the family of CHP Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed in the line of duty in Riverside County last week.

For more information about Lew's organization and details on how to donate to the cause, visit badgeofheart.org. 

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 10, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.