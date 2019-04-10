LAPD Officer Ken Lew on Starting Organization That Helps Families in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After patrolling the streets of Los Angeles for more than two decades, Officer Ken Lew saw a lot of families and crime victims in need. In 2014 he decided to start a nonprofit organization to help out those families.

Badge of Heart has provided food, clothing, housing assistance and baby essentials to families.

The organization is also hosting its first BBQ event Sunday to raise funds for the family of CHP Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed in the line of duty in Riverside County last week.

For more information about Lew's organization and details on how to donate to the cause, visit badgeofheart.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 10, 2019.