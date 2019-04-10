× Mother Involved in Suspected DUI Crash That Left Her 2 Daughters Injured Near Lancaster School Ordered to Stand Trial

A Lancaster mother involved in a suspected DUI crash that left her two daughters injured in February has been ordered to stand trial, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Shekia Nicole Walker, 31, faces a count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury as well as two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The charges also include a special allegation that she caused great bodily injury to her daughters, 6 and 12. The younger girl was in a coma because of a brain injury.

The crash occurred Feb. 9 after Walker picked her daughters up from Gifford C. Cole Middle School. About 5:55 p.m. her car slammed into a pole in the 3100 block of East Avenue I. Walker was speeding through the parking lot at the time of the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The three occupants were hospitalized after the crash.

Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on May 10.

Her bail was set at $230,000. Walker faces more than 11 years in prison if convicted as charged.