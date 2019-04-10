Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on 2 Freeway in Echo Park

Officials investigate the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the 2 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park on April 10, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man died in a motorcycle crash on the 2 Freeway in Echo Park on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash took place shortly before 2:20 p.m. on the southbound 2 Freeway near Glendale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The motorcyclist struck a guardrail, he said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The two left lanes of the southbound side of the freeway were shut down as officials cleared the wreckage and conducted an investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

