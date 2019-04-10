Chef Gabriel Caliendo of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar joined us live with their new spring menu dishes. The new menu celebrates the legacy of American agriculture with ingredients sourced from passionate farmers, ranchers and growers. For more info on Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar including locations, you can go to their website.
New Spring Menu Supporting Small Farms With Chef Gabriel Caliendo of Lazy Dog Restaurant
