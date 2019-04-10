New Spring Menu Supporting Small Farms With Chef Gabriel Caliendo of Lazy Dog Restaurant

Posted 11:29 AM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, April 10, 2019

Chef Gabriel Caliendo of Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar joined us live with their new spring menu dishes.  The new menu celebrates the legacy of American agriculture with ingredients sourced from passionate farmers, ranchers and growers. For more info on Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar including locations, you can go to their website.

