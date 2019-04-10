Police Seek Rolls-Royce Driver Involved in Downtown L.A. Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police released video on Wednesday in their hunt for the driver of a new Rolls-Royce who allegedly fled the scene after getting into a collision outside the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles last month.

The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. March 11 when the man behind the wheel of the Rolls-Royce made a left turn in front of another vehicle at the intersection of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, causing the cars to collide, said Los Angeles Police Detective Juan Campos.

Both drivers stopped and got out of their vehicles, but the Rolls-Royce driver refused to identify himself and walked away, Campos said.

The other driver complained of injuries but was not transported for treatment, police said.

Officials describe the Rolls-Royce as a black, 2019 model. Campos was unsure of the exact model.

The driver was captured by surveillance cameras as he fled the scene on foot, and investigators released the video Wednesday in hopes that the public can help identify him.

Detectives think the suspect may be a regular guest or occupant of The Ritz-Carlton at 900 W. Olympic Blvd., on the same corner where the crash occurred.

The possible registered owner of the Rolls-Royce lives at the luxury hotel but has not been cooperative in the investigation, Campos said.

Security at The Ritz-Carlton has cooperated and helped police make contact with the registered owner, the detective added.

Anyone with information can contact Campos via email at 31480@LAPD.online.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.