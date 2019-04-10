× Scalping of Tickets to Nipsey Hussle Memorial Shut Down by eBay

Free tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial service Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center were sold out Tuesday morning within minutes of going live, and many people attempted to use the opportunity to make big bucks by selling them online.

On eBay, four tickets for Thursday’s “Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life” service were sold for $400. In the item description, the ticket seller specified that the buyer would receive their tickets by Wednesday.

But this type of listing violates two of eBay’s policies — the company’s free ticket policy, which allows eBay to prohibit the sale of free tickets on the platform, and its “human tragedy policy,” which bans sellers from profiting from tragedy or suffering.

“This listing is prohibited under eBay’s policies and did not end up as a successful transaction,” eBay said in a statement. “We’ve reached out to the seller to educate them regarding our policy.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.