Three Suspects Arrested After Stolen Gun Found During Probation Search in Ventura

Three suspects were arrested Friday morning when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies performed a probation search and found a stolen handgun.

Mitchell Joyce, 50; Michael Hernandez, 39; and Nancey Mansell, 56, were arrested on April 5 when deputies with the Ventura County Post Release Offender Supervision Unit went to the Hamilton House in the 300 block of Main Street in Ventura, where the three were staying, to conduct a probation search of Mansell, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Deputies detained Mansell and Hernandez during a protective sweep. Hernandez was known to be a post release offender, pending a warrant, deputies said.

During the search, Joyce arrived at the residence showing signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, deputies said, and was detained. Deputies found a loaded semi-automatic .380 Colt handgun on Joyce during a pat-down, as well as heroin and syringes.

A records check on the gun showed it had been stolen during a home burglary in Meiners Oaks in the Ojai Valley back in March.

Deputies found Joyce to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to numerous prior prison sentences, and also found that he was out on bail for two felony cases.

Joyce was found to have posted bail in June of 2018 after spending nearly a year in custody on a charge of sale/transportation/offer to sell a controlled substance. One day after his release, Joyce was arrested for being in possession of a firearm. He posted bail again and was released in January, deputies said. Both cases remain open.