Watch the Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live on KTLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Preparations are underway for Thursday's memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Hussle will be honored at a celebration of his life at the Staples Center downtown, beginning at 10 a.m. and expected to end at noon.

KTLA will livestream the memorial here at KTLA.com, as well as on Facebook.

The service will certainly be emotional for the multitudes of fans who will be in attendance. Many are still reeling from the death of the Grammy-nominated rapper, who was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his South L.A. clothing store on March 31.

The man accused of shooting him, Eric Holder, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

About 21,000 free tickets were offered to Thursday's event at Staples Center. They were sold out within 10 minutes.

No speakers have so far been announced. Organizers said if you don't have a ticket, you are asked not to come to Staples Center. No footage of the memorial will be shown on any outdoor screens.

The memorial is expected to end at noon, and fans are encouraged to pay their respects somewhere along the 25-mile route of the funeral procession, immediately following the memorial.

The route will begin near USC on Vermont Avenue and wind through South L.A., Inglewood, and Watts, and will pass by his Marathon clothing store on the way to Angelus Funeral home.