Woman Arrested in Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Man Driving Family Home From the Hospital in San Bernardino

A 27-year-old woman accused of drunken driving was in custody Wednesday following a three-month investigation into a collision that killed a man driving with his family in San Bernardino earlier this year, police said.

Officers obtained a warrant for Kourtni Vinson’s arrest on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after submitting their evidence from the Jan. 18 crash that killed Richard Cuthbert to the local district attorney’s office, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

Cuthbert, a 40-year-old Redlands man, was driving with his wife and one of his three children when Vinson allegedly blew a red light and killed him.

The victim was taking his wife and 14-year-old daughter home from the hospital, Cuthbert’s aunt Tanya Fowler told KTLA, and after the crash the mother and daughter both wound up back in the hospital with broken bones.

Vinson was speeding north on Sierra Way in a Dodge Caliber when she wrongfully entered the intersection with Highland Avenue around 12:15 a.m., just as Cuthbert’s family was passing through a green light in their Chrysler 200, according to investigators.

The force of the impact caused both cars to spin out of control.

Along with killing Cuthbert, the crash fractured his wife’s pelvis, while the teen broke her arm, nose, collar bone and sternum, Flower said.

Vinson was also hospitalized.

Police previously described the suspect as a Rialto resident, but now give her city of residence as San Bernardino.

She was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, authorities said.

Vinson was detained around 3:45 p.m. at 1880 N. Waterman Ave. and was being held on $500,000 bail, inmate records show.

She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, booking records show, but the outcome was unknown.