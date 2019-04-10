Youth Leader at Santa Ana Church Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls, 1 During Services

A youth leader at a Santa Ana church was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two girls, one of whom was attacked during services, police announced Wednesday.

Jesse Francisco Hernandez Perez, 22, was a member of Iglesia De Restauracion church for three years and was involved in the church’s music program.

One of the victims, 11, told police that Perez lured her into a restroom during church services on March 5 and sexually assaulted her. The victim did not report the incident and continued to attend mass with her family, police said.

Another girl, 14, said she was assaulted by Perez while he was leading a youth program from his Anaheim home. She reported the incident to the Anaheim Police Department sometime this month.

Santa Ana police arrested Perez Wednesday morning at his home. He faces multiple child abuse charges, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police in Santa Ana worked closely with the Anaheim Police Department during the investigation.

Detectives believe Perez may have victimized more people and anyone with information about him can call Detective Corporal Johanna Perez at 714-245-8351.