× 2 Suspects Arrested, Others Sought in Video-Recorded Beating, Robbery of Autistic Man in Rolling Hills Estates

Deputies arrested two men and detained several juveniles Thursday in connection with the video-recorded beating and robbery of a man with autism in the parking lot of a Rolling Hills Estates shopping center last month.

Delan Bell-Wilson, 19, of Rolling Hills Estates and Korey Streeter, 18, of Palos Verdes Estates have been booked on suspicion of assault, robbery and conspiracy, Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“Several other juveniles present during the assault were also identified and detained,” she said. Further details regarding the underage possible suspects were not available, and detectives said they were still working to identify and arrest others involved in the attack.

The crime took place on March 22, but didn’t become known to law enforcement until three days later, when videos depicting the incident began showing up on social media platforms, officials said.

“The video, recorded on a cellphone by an observer, depicted two males violently beating another male as he lay on the ground, defenseless,” Medrano said. “They aggressively punched the victim in his upper body. During the attack, the victim was kicked and items were taken from his pocket.”

“Despite the presence of witnesses around them, the suspects did not stop their attack,” Medrano said. “They mocked the victim and made light of the shocking incident.”

Another video of the attack showed the victim being ordered by his attackers to strip down to his underwear in front of others, she said.

Bail for both adult suspects was set at $80,000 pending their initial court appearances, officials said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Lomita Station at 310-5391661. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.