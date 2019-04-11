× 2 Women, Man Stabbed in Seemingly Unprovoked Attack at Tustin Laundromat

Police arrested a woman Thursday after they say she stabbed three people in the head and neck in an apparently unprovoked attack at a Tustin laundromat, officials said.

The violence took place about 7 p.m. in the 14000 block of Red Hill Avenue, according to Tustin Police Department Lt. Brian Greene.

Responding officers found the suspect in the middle of the street and took her into custody without a struggle, he said. “A knife was recovered in close proximity to the suspect.”

The three victims, described as two women and a man, were found with “non-life-threatening injuries to the neck and head,” Greene said. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

There was “no obvious relationship” between the suspect and victims, the lieutenant said. “The motive for the attack is unknown.”

The suspect’s identity was not available Thursday night pending the booking process.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Tustin police Detective Haug at 714-573-3246, or the department’s on-duty watch commander at 714-573-3220.