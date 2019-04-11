Diva Defined: Senator Vincent Hughes

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sheryl talks about sleeping with her politics. Sheryl chats with her husband , Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent J. Hughes, about some of their favorite things, education, and possible next steps in his political career.

