Diva Defined: Senator Vincent Hughes

Posted 10:09 AM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, April 11, 2019

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sheryl talks about sleeping with her politics. Sheryl chats with her husband , Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent J. Hughes, about some of their favorite things, education, and possible next steps in his political career.

