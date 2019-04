× Encino Resident Fires Shots at Home Intruder

An Encino resident fired gunshots at an intruder Thursday, police said.

The suspect ran off following the shooting, which took place about 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Red Rose Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said. It was unclear whether the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The search continued Thursday night.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.