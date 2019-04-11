× Funeral Procession Will Follow Nipsey Hussle’s Staples Center Memorial

The last time Nipsey Hussle was at Staples Center, he was headlining the BET Experience concert in June 2018.

On Thursday, thousands of friends, family and fans will fill the venue to celebrate the life of the slain rapper.

A massive security presence will also be on hand for the memorial to the South Los Angeles entrepreneur, in an effort to avoid the problems of last week’s vigil, where reports of a gunman prompted a stampede that injured 19 people.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore initially said no shots were fired at the vigil, but an affidavit by a longtime gang investigator shows evidence of a brazen attack during the crowded candlelight gathering at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.