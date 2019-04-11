WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange Arrested in London

Funeral Procession Will Follow Nipsey Hussle’s Staples Center Memorial

Posted 4:09 AM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16AM, April 11, 2019
Nipsey Hussle performs at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on Feb. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Nipsey Hussle performs at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on Feb. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

The last time Nipsey Hussle was at Staples Center, he was headlining the BET Experience concert in June 2018.

On Thursday, thousands of friends, family and fans will fill the venue to celebrate the life of the slain rapper.

A massive security presence will also be on hand for the memorial to the South Los Angeles entrepreneur, in an effort to avoid the problems of last week’s vigil, where reports of a gunman prompted a stampede that injured 19 people.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore initially said no shots were fired at the vigil, but an affidavit by a longtime gang investigator shows evidence of a brazen attack during the crowded candlelight gathering at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.