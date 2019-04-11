× IRS, Justice Department Announce 36-Count Indictment of Michael Avenatti

Officials with the Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced a 36-count indictment will be filed against attorney Michael Avenatti on Thursday.

A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office in downtown L.A. to provide further details, officials said.

I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 11, 2019

Avenatti, 48, is already facing federal fraud charges in Southern California, accused of filing bogus tax returns to fraudulently obtain $4 million in loans from a Mississippi bank and pocketing $1.6 million that belonged to a client.

He was arrested in New York in March, where he was charged in a separate case with trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

