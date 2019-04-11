IRS, Justice Department Announce 36-Count Indictment of Michael Avenatti
Officials with the Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced a 36-count indictment will be filed against attorney Michael Avenatti on Thursday.
A news conference will be held at 9 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office in downtown L.A. to provide further details, officials said.
Avenatti, 48, is already facing federal fraud charges in Southern California, accused of filing bogus tax returns to fraudulently obtain $4 million in loans from a Mississippi bank and pocketing $1.6 million that belonged to a client.
He was arrested in New York in March, where he was charged in a separate case with trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.
Check back for the last updates on this developing story.