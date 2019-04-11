Long Beach Teacher’s Aide Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Multiple Times 

A man working as a teacher’s aide at a Long Beach learning center has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times, police said Thursday.

Anthony Sutton, 32, of Long Beach, was arrested Tuesday after the victim came forward to report multiple incidents, Long Beach Police said in a news release.

The assaults allegedly occurred in Long Beach and Signal Hill. Details about the victim and the alleged assaults were not released Thursday.

Long Beach police said none of the incidents occurred at the learning center where Sutton had been working since January. Detectives, however, believe there may be additional victims.

Sutton was booked on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography, police said. He is being held on $200,000 bail.

Anyone believes they may have been victimized by Sutton is encouraged to come forward by calling police dispatch at 562-435-6711 or child abuse detectives 562-570-7321.