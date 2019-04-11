Watch Live: Thousands Line Streets of South L.A. for Nipsey Hussle’s Procession

Man Fatally Shot in Inglewood

The 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood, as seen in a Google Street View image in March of 2017.

A man died after he was found shot in a parking lot in Inglewood on Thursday, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 12:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, the Inglewood Police Department said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, officers found a male adult suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement said. Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not available.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Inglewood police homicide detectives at 310-412-5246. Tips may also be submitted to the department’s anonymous tip line at 888-412-7463.

