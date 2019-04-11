Man Killed After Crane Collapses in Oxnard

A man was killed and a second man injured Thursday afternoon when a crane collapsed on them at a construction site in Oxnard.

Just after 1:40 p.m., the Oxnard Fire Department received a call that a crane had fallen at a construction site in the 3000 block of West Camino del Sol and struck a 54-year-old carpenter from Palmdale.

The man was declared dead at the scene, said Fire Department spokesman Sergio Martinez.

“A crane was lifting part of a concrete wall when it failed and collapsed, and part of it struck the man,” he said.

