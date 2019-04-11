Watch Live: Thousands Line Streets of South L.A. for Nipsey Hussle’s Procession

Man Killed in Echo Park Motorcycle Crash Identified

Officials investigate the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the 2 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park on April 10, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a 24-year-old Los Angeles man who died in a motorcycle crash on the 2 Freeway in Echo Park on Wednesday afternoon.

David Sungmin Park was killed in the 2:20 p.m. crash on the northbound 2 Freeway, just north of Glendale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner and California High Patrol officials.

He was riding a 2013 Daytona Triumph in the left-hand lane when, “For an unknown reason, he turned his vehicle to the left, leaving the roadway,” Officer D. Richardson of the CHP’s Central Los Angeles Station said in a written statement.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail, throwing Park off, officials said. Park then struck the same guardrail.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

 

