Man Killed in Echo Park Motorcycle Crash Identified

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a 24-year-old Los Angeles man who died in a motorcycle crash on the 2 Freeway in Echo Park on Wednesday afternoon.

David Sungmin Park was killed in the 2:20 p.m. crash on the northbound 2 Freeway, just north of Glendale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner and California High Patrol officials.

He was riding a 2013 Daytona Triumph in the left-hand lane when, “For an unknown reason, he turned his vehicle to the left, leaving the roadway,” Officer D. Richardson of the CHP’s Central Los Angeles Station said in a written statement.

The motorcycle struck a guardrail, throwing Park off, officials said. Park then struck the same guardrail.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

34.091300 -118.258275