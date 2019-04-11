Man Shot and Killed in Santa Ana

The 1700 block of West 9th Street in Santa Ana is seen in a Google Maps Street View image on April 11, 2019.

A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of West 9th Street at around 8:15 p.m. to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he died during emergency surgery a few hours later, according to the news release.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

A witness described a lone gunman fleeing the scene on foot after the shooting as a “Hispanic male wearing dark clothing,” Santa Ana Police said.

The area where the shooting occurred appears to be a residential area. It is unclear whether the victim was found outside or inside a home.

The incident is under investigation and detectives had not determined the motive for the killing as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 714-245-8390.

