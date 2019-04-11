‘Mt. Baldy Miracle’: Details Emerge in Rescue of Hikers Missing for Nearly 5 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New details have been released about the circumstances in which a pair of missing hikers were found after their rescue Thursday night in what one search-and-rescue group dubbed the "Mt. Baldy Miracle."

Eric Desplinter, 33, of Chino Hills and Gabrielle Wallace, 31, of Rancho Cucamonga, were spotted around a small camp fire by an aerial crew searching Cucamonga Canyon, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The helicopter was dispatched to that area after a ground unit found two sets of footprints, which they began following.

A hoist rescue was performed and both were airlifted to Mount Baldy Fire Station for a medical evaluation. They were then reunited with loved ones.

**LOCATED**Missing Mt. Baldy hikers Eric Desplinter & Gabrielle Wallace have been located & will be reunited with their families https://t.co/HJJ9BKy96B pic.twitter.com/2ZTKiwSBXi — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 11, 2019

Desplinter and Wallace were on the mountain for nearly five days by the time they were located, authorities said.

The two were reported missing on Saturday night after failing to check up with friends they were supposed to meet up with after hiking Mount Baldy.

Prior to Wednesday evening, the two had last been seen about 10 a.m. Saturday when they left on the Ice House Canyon trail toward Cucamonga Peak.

The nonprofit West Valley Search and Group called their rescue the "Mt. Baldy Miracle," a sentiment that was echoed by others.

"This is a miracle," tweeted Mike Leum with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after it was confirmed the missing hikers had been found. Leum was among those who took part in the multi-agency search and rescue effort.

Crews had combed the mountain for several days, covering some 30 square miles by air and foot during the intense search. Teams from Riverside, Orange, Kern and San Diego counties also aided in the effort, as did two K-9 units.

"Volunteers are a real blessing to our agencies, providing thousands of hours giving back to make our communities better and stronger," Sheriff John McMahon said, according to the release. "This is a perfect example of their commitment."

Thank you for assisting in the search, it’s great teamwork that allows us all to be so efficient. https://t.co/M4tTwq6oz6 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 11, 2019