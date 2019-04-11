Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Procession to Pass Through South L.A., Watts, Inglewood

Posted 10:03 AM, April 11, 2019
An illustrated map shows the route Nipsey Hussle's funeral procession will take on April 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Credit: KTLA)

It will be a day for remembering Nipsey Hussle in the Los Angeles area.

After a memorial service at Staples Center, which will begin at 10 a.m., there will be a 25.5-mile funeral procession from Staples Center through South L.A., Watts and Inglewood.

Motorists are urged to avoid these areas if possible Thursday afternoon:

  • From Staples Center south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard
  • Century east to Wilmington Avenue through Watts
  • Century west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood
  • Slauson Avenue north to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard, where he was fatally shot two weeks ago
  • Crenshaw north to Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district

