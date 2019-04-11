Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Procession to Pass Through South L.A., Watts, Inglewood
It will be a day for remembering Nipsey Hussle in the Los Angeles area.
After a memorial service at Staples Center, which will begin at 10 a.m., there will be a 25.5-mile funeral procession from Staples Center through South L.A., Watts and Inglewood.
Motorists are urged to avoid these areas if possible Thursday afternoon:
- From Staples Center south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard
- Century east to Wilmington Avenue through Watts
- Century west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood
- Slauson Avenue north to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard, where he was fatally shot two weeks ago
- Crenshaw north to Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district
