Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Procession to Pass Through South L.A., Watts, Inglewood

It will be a day for remembering Nipsey Hussle in the Los Angeles area.

After a memorial service at Staples Center, which will begin at 10 a.m., there will be a 25.5-mile funeral procession from Staples Center through South L.A., Watts and Inglewood.

Motorists are urged to avoid these areas if possible Thursday afternoon:

From Staples Center south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard

Century east to Wilmington Avenue through Watts

Century west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood

Slauson Avenue north to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard, where he was fatally shot two weeks ago

Crenshaw north to Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district

