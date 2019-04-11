Watch Live: Thousands Line Streets of South L.A. for Nipsey Hussle’s Procession

Person, Pet Killed in Fiery Westlake Village Crash

Posted 4:40 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:53PM, April 11, 2019

The Lindero Canyon Road exit of the northbound 101 Freeway, pictured in a Google Street View image in December of 2018.

A person and an animal died after becoming trapped inside a burning vehicle in a solo-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Westlake Village on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway at the Lindero Canyon Road offramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

Firefighters encountered a vehicle on fire with a person trapped inside, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said via social media. They extinguished the fire, then freed the victim from the wreckage.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, officials said. No description was available. Firefighters also found an animal, initially described only as a pet, dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert for the Lindero Canyon Road offramp of the northbound 101 Freeway as they conducted an investigation.

 

 

