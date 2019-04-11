× Person, Pet Killed in Fiery Westlake Village Crash

A person and an animal died after becoming trapped inside a burning vehicle in a solo-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Westlake Village on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway at the Lindero Canyon Road offramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

Firefighters encountered a vehicle on fire with a person trapped inside, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said via social media. They extinguished the fire, then freed the victim from the wreckage.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, officials said. No description was available. Firefighters also found an animal, initially described only as a pet, dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert for the Lindero Canyon Road offramp of the northbound 101 Freeway as they conducted an investigation.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN WESTLAKE VILLAGE: NB US-101 LINDERO CANYON RD OFF-RAMP WILL BE BLOCKED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 11, 2019