Police Seek Man Who Tried to Grab Student in Parking Lot of Orange Coast Community College

Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to grab a student in the parking lot of Orange Coast Community College in Costa Mesa.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday at the campus at 2701 Fairview Road., according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The victim was walking to her class when she realized a man was following her. The man allegedly followed her through several areas of the campus and grabbed at her backpack and the bottom of her shirt, police said. The victim was able to pull away from the man’s grasp each time he tried to grab her.

The man stopped following the student when she met up with a friend, police said.

The man did not say anything to the victim during the incident.

He was described as being between 20 and 25 years old, with wavy black hair. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, dark-colored pants, black Nike shoes and what appeared to be a backpack. It is unclear if the man is also a student at the school.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man can call Detective Monte Peters at 714-754-5108.