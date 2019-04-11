× Reports of Man With Gun Prompt Lockdown of South Bay Kaiser Hospital; No Evidence of Shots Fired

Kaiser Permanente South Bay medical center is on lockdown amid reports of a man with a gun on Thursday, but there is no evidence a shooting took place, police said.

Around 11:50 a.m., LAPD responded to reports of a possibly armed man at the hospital, which is located in the 25800 block of South Vermont Avenue in Harbor City, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

We responded to reports of a Man with a Gun at Kaiser Permanente South Bay. We are currently on scene searching the area. @KPSouthBay is currently on lock-down as a precaution and they are asking for people on campus to shelter in place. Please avoid the area. — LAPD Harbor Division (@LapdHarborDiv) April 11, 2019

The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, and people on campus were asked to shelter in place.

Police are in the process of sweeping the area as they look for evidence of a shooting or shooter.

As of 1 p.m., there was no evidence that any shots have been fired, an LAPD official told KTLA.

People are still being asked to avoid the area amid the search.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.