Rolls Royce in L.A. Hit-and-Run Belongs to Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Company

A Rolls Royce that was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Downtown Los Angeles last month belongs to a company owned by boxing promoter and former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., KTLA has learned.

Police have been seeking the driver of the luxury car in connection with the crash, who has yet to be identified. Images obtained from surveillance camera images of the driver have been released in hopes that someone recognizes him and contacts the LAPD.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 11, 2019.