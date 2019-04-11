× Shallow 3.4 Earthquake Rattles San Bernardino Area

A shallow magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Thursday morning near San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:05 a.m. PDT at a depth of 9.9 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Colton and three miles from Rialto.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

