SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Carries Out 1st Commercial Mission

For the first time, SpaceX launched a communications satellite on its Falcon Heavy rocket Thursday, opening the door for future commercial and military payloads.

The launch of the Arabsat-6A satellite occurred at 6:35 p.m. Eastern time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s two side boosters came back to nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for simultaneous side-by-side landings.

The center core booster landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean about two minutes after that. It was the first time the company had landed all three boosters for Falcon Heavy.

The Arabsat-6A satellite deployed from the rocket’s second-stage about 34 minutes after liftoff.

