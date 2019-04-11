Watch Live: Thousands Line Streets of South L.A. for Nipsey Hussle’s Procession

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Carries Out 1st Commercial Mission

Posted 5:23 PM, April 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, April 11, 2019

A Falcon Heavy rocket blasts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 11, 2019. (Credit: SpaceX)

For the first time, SpaceX launched a communications satellite on its Falcon Heavy rocket Thursday, opening the door for future commercial and military payloads.

The launch of the Arabsat-6A satellite occurred at 6:35 p.m. Eastern time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s two side boosters came back to nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for simultaneous side-by-side landings.

The center core booster landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean about two minutes after that. It was the first time the company had landed all three boosters for Falcon Heavy.

The Arabsat-6A satellite deployed from the rocket’s second-stage about 34 minutes after liftoff.

