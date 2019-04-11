WikiLeaks Co-Founder Julian Assange Arrested in London

The News Director’s Office: UNICEF Vietnam Part 2 With Lauren Davitt

Posted 5:41 AM, April 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:39AM, April 11, 2019

Jason is in Vietnam chatting with Lauren Davitt of UNICEF USA. Lauren shares more about UNICEF’s mission to promote and protect the rights of all children, everywhere. Jason and Lauren also discuss the work being done in Vietnam to ensure every child in the country is healthy, educated and safe from harm.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.