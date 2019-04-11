Watch: The Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial drawing thousands to the Staples Center downtown.

The Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the 21,000-seat downtown arena at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The event program includes a performance by Stevie Wonder, and words from Louis Farrakhan.

A 25-mile procession of Hussle’s casket through the streets of Los Angeles will follow the service.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was a father of two and was engaged to actress Lauren London.

