1 Shot in Chest, Critically Injured at Birthday Party Held at Airbnb Rental in Rancho Cucamonga: PD

Officials on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that left a person injured at a birthday party in Rancho Cucamonga last weekend.

The incident took place at a home in the 13200 block of Flagstaff Drive early last Saturday, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. The house had been rented out through Airbnb for the party, the department said.

Authorities learned the male victim was shot once in the chest after a fight broke out at the party, the release read.

Partygoers took him to a nearby hospital where, at last report, he remained in critical condition.

Deputies responded to the residence around 2:10 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a shooting, according to the release.

When they arrived, deputies found multiple individuals trying to flee the scene, authorities said. Those people were contacted and detained, though no arrests were made.

Several others apparently also left the home before law enforcement arrived and have not yet come forward. Detectives are asking for help from anyone who was the party or who may have information about the incident as they try to track down the shooter.

Anonymous tips can be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or through the website www.wetip.com.