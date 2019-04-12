15-Year-Old Homicide Suspect Sought After Escaping From O.C. Juvenile Hall: Sheriff’s Dept.

A 15-year-old boy who is in custody on suspicion of murder has escaped from Orange County Juvenile Hall early Friday, spurring an intense search for the teen.

Ike Souzer fled the facility — located at 331 The City Dr. S in Orange — at approximately 12:11 a.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting probation officers in the search for the escaped teen.

No other details about the escape were immediately available; sheriff’s officials also did not provide any information about the homicide he is suspected of committing, saying only he has been in custody since 2017.

Souzer is described as white, approximately 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, sheriff’s officials said. He possibly has a cut on his left leg.

The teen was last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.