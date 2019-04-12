2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in West Los Angeles

A shallow magnitude-2.8 earthquake was reported Friday morning in West Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:29 a.m. PDT at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was a mile from Beverly Hills, and three miles from Culver City and West Hollywood.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

