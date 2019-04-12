2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in West Los Angeles

Posted 5:30 AM, April 12, 2019, by

A shallow magnitude-2.8 earthquake was reported Friday morning in West Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:29 a.m. PDT at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was a mile from Beverly Hills, and three miles from Culver City and West Hollywood.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.