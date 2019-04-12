Simi Valley Police Arrest 3 Chilean Men in U.S. on Temporary Visas for Multiple Burglaries

After an extensive surveillance operation, Simi Valley police say three men from Chile were arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries throughout secluded areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Jonathan Garay, 29, Eduardo Queralto, 22, and Kevin Castillo, 22, who were in the United States on temporary visas from Chile, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy, the Simi Valley Police Department said Friday.

Police said the suspects used an electronic jamming device during the crimes, which prevented the cars from being locked by a remote key. The victims walked away from their cars believing they were locked.

“The jamming device prevented the car from locking and provided easy access for the suspects to the contents of the vehicles,” police said in a news release.

Police encourage drivers using a remote key to make sure the lights flash on the car, if applicable, and the horn sounds confirming the car is locked. Police also say people should double check the door handle to make sure the car is secure.

Anyone with information relate to the vehicle burglaries, or the suspects, should call Detective Steve Collett at 805-583-6968.