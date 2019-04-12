Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Brewers at 7 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Tuesday Broadcast Schedule

6 California Prison Guards Hurt in Attack by Inmate Who Had Homemade Weapon

Posted 6:13 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16PM, April 12, 2019

California officials say six prison guards have been hurt in an attack by an inmate at a maximum-security lockup.

Authorities say the inmate, Douglas Compton, refused orders to leave an out-of-bounds area of a yard Thursday at Calipatria State Prison in Imperial County.

When three guards approached him, authorities say Compton stabbed one in the head and face with a homemade weapon. He also allegedly punched two other officers.

Guards used batons, pepper spray and fired a rifle shot to stop the attack.

Compton was treated for facial cuts and moved to another prison. Five correctional officers and a sergeant were treated for cuts, slashes and sprains and released.

Compton is serving 112 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He could now face a charge of attempted homicide.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.