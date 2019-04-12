Ariana Grande Posts Brain Scans on Instagram Showing PTSD She Suffered After 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing

Ariana Grande would like to show you her brain in the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at one of her concerts. Because the brain scans she just posted appear to show active PTSD.

“Hilarious and terrifying,” she wrote in her Instagram story Thursday, showing a basic picture of a healthy brain versus the brain of a person suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and then following it with a shot of four scans that she labeled “my brain.”

“Not a joke,” she added.

See, her brain images were lit up brighter than the one showing PTSD activity. The singer told British Vogue last June that even her “anxiety has anxiety” after the blast, which claimed at least 22 lives and injured scores of people.

