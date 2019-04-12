× 2 Killed, 3 Injured in Sun Valley Crash

Two people died and three others were hurt in a crash along San Fernando Road in Sun Valley on Friday evening, officials said.

The collision took place about 7:10 p.m. in the 9000 block of San Fernando Road, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

One of the involved vehicles struck a light pole, and paramedics encountered five patients, he said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Prange said. No descriptions were available.

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition, he said. A third person was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No information regarding the circumstances of the crash were available.

KTLAs’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.