2 Killed, 3 Injured in Sun Valley Crash

Posted 7:57 PM, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08PM, April 12, 2019

The 9000 block of San Fernando Road in Sun Valley, as pictured in a Google Street View image in December of 2018.

Two people died and three others were hurt in a crash along San Fernando Road in Sun Valley on Friday evening, officials said.

The collision took place about 7:10 p.m. in the 9000 block of San Fernando Road, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

One of the involved vehicles struck a light pole, and paramedics encountered five patients, he said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Prange said. No descriptions were available.

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition, he said. A third person was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No information regarding the circumstances of the crash were available.

KTLAs’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report. 

