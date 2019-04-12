× At Least 1 Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole Near Pomona School

At least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a power pole near a Pomona school early Friday morning, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

The collision happened at around 3 a.m. on West LaVerne Avenue near North Garey Avenue when the vehicle collided with a pole “which was dislodged,” police said.

Authorities said the collision may lead to power outages in the area. Southern California Edison’s online outage map reported crews responding to fix an outage affecting 10 customers at around 4:00 a.m. on West LaVerne Avenue.

The crash scene is located near the LaVerne Science and Tech Center on 250 W. La Verne Avenue. The school will remain closed until the investigation is complete, police said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while roadways were closed for the investigation.

Police did not identify the victim killed in the crash or report any other injuries.

It is unclear what led to the collision.

No further details were immediately available.