California Cooking Podcast: Sharing A Slice with Chef Zach Pollack of Cosa Buona

In this episode, Jess chats with Chef Zach Pollack at his casual pizza joint, Cosa Buona. Zach studied abroad in Florence, Italy and fell in love with cooking and, more importantly, the way Italians dine. Zach also shares the history of pizza making, what type of pizza stole his heart in Italy, and how he’s taken that style of pizza and created the perfect hybrid at Cosa Buona that both Italians and Americans love. Zach also reveals some of the special ingredients that make Cosa Buona’s other dishes so delicious.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph