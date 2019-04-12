Chloe, Dog Found Severely Abused in Long Beach, Gets New Home

Posted 2:07 PM, April 12, 2019

Five months after being found tied up in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach with skull fractures and covered in urine, a dog named Chloe went to her forever home on Friday following a remarkable recovery. Kareen Wynter reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 12, 2019.

