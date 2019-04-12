Five months after being found tied up in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach with skull fractures and covered in urine, a dog named Chloe went to her forever home on Friday following a remarkable recovery. Kareen Wynter reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 12, 2019.
Chloe, Dog Found Severely Abused in Long Beach, Gets New Home
-
Chloe, Dog Found Severely Abused in Long Beach, Making Swift Recovery
-
2 Women Arrested on Suspicion of Pushing Man Over, Taking His Dog in Long Beach
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 7th, 2019
-
Long Beach Man Facing Federal Charges in Aliso Viejo Spa Bombing That Killed His Ex-Girlfriend
-
DNA Evidence, Genealogy Website Lead to Arrest in 1973 Homicide, Sexual Assault of Newport Beach Girl
-
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 10th, 2019
-
Officer ‘Unintentionally’ Shoots, Injures Man Near Long Beach Reggae Festival: Police
-
Long Beach Man Stephen Beal Arrested in Connection to 2018 Aliso Viejo Explosion That Killed Ex-Girlfriend
-
Chihuahua That Was Tied With Electrical Wires, Repeatedly Kicked in Santa Ana Is Reunited With Family; Homeless Man Arrested
-
Body Discovered on San Francisco Beach Amid Search for Woman Who Went Missing After Landslide
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 6th, 2019
-
Fourth Person Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 24-Year-Old Man in Long Beach
-
2 People Found Dead in Long Beach Industrial Neighborhood