Dodgers Falter to Brewers 8-5

Posted 11:31 PM, April 12, 2019, by

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is safe at first base after beating the throw on an infield hit to Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers stumbled into their first meeting since last October’s National League Championship Series, the Dodgers coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cardinals in St. Louis and the Brewers losing three straight to the Angels in Anaheim.

In search of the swagger that marked their hot starts, the teams exchanged several haymakers in the middle rounds in Dodger Stadium on Friday night, sending drive after drive into the outfield pavilions.

But it was the Brewers who were left standing at the end of an 8-5 victory before a crowd of 43,643 that extended the Dodgers’ losing streak to five games.

The Dodgers, trailing 7-5, threatened in the eighth inning off Brewers relief ace Josh Hader, the left-hander who gave up no runs, one hit and struck out 13 of the 25 batters he faced in his first five appearances.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.