Dodgers Falter to Brewers 8-5

The Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers stumbled into their first meeting since last October’s National League Championship Series, the Dodgers coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cardinals in St. Louis and the Brewers losing three straight to the Angels in Anaheim.

In search of the swagger that marked their hot starts, the teams exchanged several haymakers in the middle rounds in Dodger Stadium on Friday night, sending drive after drive into the outfield pavilions.

But it was the Brewers who were left standing at the end of an 8-5 victory before a crowd of 43,643 that extended the Dodgers’ losing streak to five games.

The Dodgers, trailing 7-5, threatened in the eighth inning off Brewers relief ace Josh Hader, the left-hander who gave up no runs, one hit and struck out 13 of the 25 batters he faced in his first five appearances.

