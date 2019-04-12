× Fontana Police Arrest 3 Men on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography Online

Fontana police investigators arrested three men on suspicion of viewing and distributing child pornography online as the results three separate investigations in March and April, officials said Friday.

The Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Leonel Zuniga-Zarza, 26, of Fontana on Thursday, police said in a written statement.

He was found and arrested in El Monte with the help of El Monte police after Fontana detectives served a warrant at his home in Fontana, police said.

Zuniga-Zarza was booked on suspicion of distribution of child pornography.

“A search of Leonel’s electronic storage devices revealed evidence relating to the downloading, viewing, and distribution of child pornography,” according to the statement.

The same team of detectives arrested 39-year-old William Herbert Bealey on Wednesday at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Investigators found evidence that he had downloaded and distributed images of child pornography over the internet, police said. He was booked on suspicion of distributing child pornography.

The ICAC Task Force also arrested Sebastian Hunter Bullard, 27, of Fontana on March 5, according to police and San Bernardino County booking records.

Bullard was accused of not only downloading and distributing child pornography, but also manufacturing it.

All three suspects were booked at the West Valley Detention Center pending legal proceedings.