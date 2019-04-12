How to Keep Your Kids Comfortable During Allergy Season With Dr. Tanya Altmann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr Tanya Altmann will join us with tips on keeping your kids happy despite seasonal allergies. This is the worst allergy season in years due to the rains and super bloom of flowers. For more info on Dr Tanya Altmann, you can go to her website or follow her on social media. For more info on Calabasas Pediatric Wellness Center, you can go to their website.