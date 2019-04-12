L.A. City Council Honors Nipsey Hussle by Renaming South Los Angeles Intersection

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday approved a motion to honor the slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle by renaming an intersection in South L.A. Mark Mester reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 12, 2019.

