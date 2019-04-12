The Los Angeles City Council on Friday approved a motion to honor the slain rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle by renaming an intersection in South L.A. Mark Mester reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 12, 2019.
L.A. City Council Honors Nipsey Hussle by Renaming South Los Angeles Intersection
-
L.A. Congresswoman Honors Nipsey Hussle on House Floor as ‘Humble Visionary’ Who ‘Saw the Overlooked and Welcomed the Dismissed’
-
Crenshaw and Slauson Intersection to Be Named Nipsey Hussle Square
-
L.A. Congresswoman to Honor Nispey Hussle on House Floor: ‘He Was an Inspiration for the Community’
-
No Shots Fired During Chaos at Nipsey Hussle Vigil in South L.A.: LAPD
-
Thousands Line Streets as Procession Accompanies Nipsey Hussle’s Coffin Through South L.A., Inglewood
-
-
‘We Lost a Real One’: Nipsey Hussle Remembered at Staples Center Service
-
Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Nipsey Hussle: DA
-
Before His Death in South L.A., Nipsey Hussle Was Trying to Buy Back His ’Hood
-
Suspect Urged to Surrender in Slaying of Rapper Nipsey Hussle; Killing Not Gang-Related: LAPD
-
Nipsey Hussle Was One of 26 People Shot Across L.A. in ‘Troubling Surge’ Over Last Week
-
-
Police ID Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing, But No Arrest Made
-
L.A. Prepares to Mourn en Masse for Nipsey Hussle; Memorial Will Be Broadcast Live on KTLA
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Expected to Draw Thousands