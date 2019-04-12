× Lakers and Coach Luke Walton Agree to “Mutually” Part Ways After Three Seasons

The Lakers and coach Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The move comes three days after president of basketball operations Magic Johnson resigned.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” general manager Rob Pelinka said. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

Walton had a record of 98-148 in three seasons with the Lakers, who closed the 2018-19 season on Tuesday night with a 104-101 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

