Man Arrested in Sexual Assault, Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old Girl in Tustin: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Tustin Thursday morning, police said in a written statement.

Emiliano Diaz-Cruz, 41, of Santa Ana was arrested on charges including kidnapping with the intent to rape and kidnapping with the intent to molest a minor, the Tustin Police Department said.

The victim was walking on Newport Avenue near Irvine Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man in a red Toyota pickup truck pulled up next to her and asked if she needed a ride. The girl “willingly” got into the vehicle “with the agreement he would to take her to a nearby store,” according to police.

“The suspect drove her to a different location where he sexually assaulted her,” police said. “After committing the crime, the suspect drove the victim to another location in the City of Tustin and dropped her off.”

The victim reported the incident to police who found the suspect in Tustin. He was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3246.

No further details were immediately available.