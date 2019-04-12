× Mayor Garcetti Advisor Accused of Threatening to Punish Company Over Opposition to Tax Proposal

The head of a Los Angeles County business organization has accused a high-level advisor to Mayor Eric Garcetti of threatening to punish her group over its opposition to a tax proposal supported by the mayor.

The proposal — Measure EE on the June ballot — would raise money for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Garcetti has made passage of Measure EE a priority.

Tracy Hernandez, founding chief executive of the Los Angeles County Business Federation, known as BizFed, said Measure EE campaign manager Rick Jacobs told her during a phone call last month that BizFed members who campaign against the measure won’t do any business in the city of L.A. for the next four years.

Hernandez said she took the comment to mean that BizFed members would be blocked from getting things done at City Hall.

